GARDENING: From red spider mites to ladybird eggs, Brian Kidd solves your horticultural headaches

Our gardening expert dips into his inbox to help you out.

Q: I bought a pink-flowering rhododendron. It grows in an acid wet area and does well. I took off all the old flowers and each branch now has new growth. I would like to take cuttings but my neighbour, who thinks he knows everything, says cuttings will not root. CV, Waterlooville.

A: Oh yes you can! Take cuttings three-four inches long, They’re tricky to root but I have sent you instructions.Other readers should dip cuttings in liquid root hormone solution.

Q: My French beans look as if the leaves are scorched. My wife thinks it is because of the hot spell. ED, Cosham.

A: It’s an attack of red spider mite. Spray in the late evening with SB plant stimulant and repeat three times at four-day intervals. This natural product needs only two millilitres to a litre of water and will remain in active conditions for ages if the bottle is sealed after use.

Q: My runner beans and French beans are suffering from blackfly. I have tried soap and water to no avail, so now I'm squashing the blighters by hand. It was during the course of doing this that I found crops of yellow eggs on the underside of the leaves. Seeing a number of white butterflies about, I assumed they were responsible and squashed the eggs too. Later, I spied some ladybirds mating and it dawned on me the eggs might be ladybird eggs. How do you tell the difference between white butterfly eggs and ladybird eggs? Clare Ash

A: The eggs on the beans were ladybird eggs. White butterflies lay larger eggs and only on cabbages.

Q: We have just moved to a nice house in Denmead with a landscaped garden. We want to replace the Breeden gravel central area with turf. What turf would you suggest. The area is only five metres square, D and P, Denmead.

A: In September buy rolls of turf, This is easy to lay quickly and easy to cut to shape. In September you may not need to water it so many times.

Q: We have an allotment but are learning and now realise it takes a great deal of time. I love spinach but no one else in my family likes it but I think if the children grow it they may enjoy it. What do you think? MB, Eastney

A: You are quite right, Our grandchildren hated Brussels sprouts but when they grew them on my allotment. Once cooked they used to ask if there were any more. They would also pick 100 to take home.

Q: The leaves on my gladioli are spotted and pitted and the problem is slowly creeping up the plants. I have a selection of sprays in my shed and if you can tell me what is causing the problem, I will use the appropriate one in the late evening. LN, Cowplain.

A: The problem is caused by thrips. So glad you take my advice and read these articles regularly.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

