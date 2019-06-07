Gardening: Here are Brian Kidd's jobs for the weekend

This will keep you busy...

•Water early potatoes with Maxicrop Complete liquid fertiliser. Allow three weeks before gently removing some soil from the ridging. You will see little potatoes. Pull off a few here and there leaving the plant to grow on. If the soil is dry, water as soon as the potatoes come into flower and you will increase the size of the crop.

•Stop ants climbing trees by putting a band of grease around the trunk.

•Trim the lawn’s edges every time you mow.

•Each time you add a four-inch layer of mowings to the compost bin add either 2oz of sulphate of ammonia or one part urine to seven parts water.

•Remove side shoots on tomatoes and give the plants a quick shake at lunchtime every day so pollen falls on to the flowers.

•Give tomatoes a drink of calcium nitrate to prevent blossom end rot and dust a ring of ant powder around the stems to stop woodlice climbing to eat the fruits.

•Take the tops out of chrysanthemums growing as spray blooms.

•Sow another batch of maincrop peas in insert cells. If you cover these with fleece, once they are planted outdoors you won't have maggots in the peas.

•Sow just a few lettuces such as Salad Bowl. You just cut the leaves off these and leave the plants.

•Did you sow some runner beans? Why not? They look wonderful on wigwam shape with eight-feet-high canes in the flower border.

•Try some capillary matting so your plants remain watered while you are on holiday. Buy a piece the size of

a tea towel, fill the sink with water ensuring the matting is well down in the sink and put the pot plants on the

drainer – it does work and the plants are, never over-watered.