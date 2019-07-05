Gardening jobs to do this weekend

Have your say

Our horticultural hotshot sets you to work.

Ensure all types of cabbages and wallflower seedlings are dusted with ant killer dust to prevent flea beetle damage. This pest goes unnoticed until the seedlings look as if they have been scorched.

Ensure Brussels sprouts are kept moist. Water each plant but don’t water soil between the plants. This reduces weeds.

Sow parsley seeds. Sown now you will have fresh parsley all winter.

On the allotment sow seeds of Ambassador peas. They are mildew resistant and will be ready to eat in 12 weeks.

Thin carrots and remove weeds. Draw up soil around the tops of the carrot roots, water afterwards and cover the crop with insect barrier netting to stop carrot root fly damage. There is a natural predator which kills the root fly. Look up Nemasys.

Think about a special area for composting leaves. Leaf mould is the best alternative for peat. Many gardeners prefer it.

Leaves turn into leaf mould in a year if they are stored in large plastic former compost bags.

Mow the grass in a different direction each time it has to be mown. This reduces weed growth and stops grass seed stalks bending over.

Don’t forget to put water out for the birds – thank you.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​