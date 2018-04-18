GARDENING: Your questions answered

Brian Kidd opens his inbox and solves your problems.

Q: I have a very pretty shrub in my garden [specimen enclosed in dry paper with no polythene] and it flowers for a long time during the summer. Please can you tell me the name? LW, Fareham.

A: Your specimen was in excellent condition, thank you. This delightful evergreen shrub is called leptospermum or the Tasmanian tea tree. It is not suitable for tea. It is usually a good looking shape but is it needs to be pruned. This must be done as soon as it finishes flowering.

Q: You can’t find mushroom kits at garden centres these days. How can I build one myself? GC, Old Portsmouth.

A: Buy a bag of horse manure and a packet of mushroom spawn online and the directions are on the pack of mushroom spawn. Mushrooms are best grown in a shed. The crop is unreliable when grown outside,

Q: Can I use sweepings from my vacuum cleaner in the compost bin? We have two large dogs and there will be a lot of hair. ST, Lee-on-the-Solent.

A: Yes, they will be fine. If you're ever in doubt just ask yourself, will it rot? If it will, it can go in the compost bin.

Q: I have been looking for sharp sand but the brand sold at my local garden centre looks more like grit and is a grey colour. I have found they sell sharp sand in 25Kg bags at Wicks. Is this OK for adding to John Innes composts? GC, Emsworth.

A: I have had a look at the type on sale at Wicks and this is absolutely fine for use in your potting composts.

Q: I have just taken over a small allotment and there is a huge stinging nettle growing on a large area of the grass path. I am concerned that my toddler will get stung. Is there a weedkiller which will not kill the grass or harm my little boy? A,P Milton.

A: Use SBK brushwood killer and keep your son off the area you spray. The stinging nettle will die but the grass will not be harmed.

