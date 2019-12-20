Gardening: Your tasks for the weekend with Brian Kidd

Forget Christmas. Spend some time outdoors.

• A visit to the garden centre will ensure you see pots of early-flowering bulbs such as hyacinths and narcissus. Give yourself a little treat and bring early spring into your home.

• Have a look at the camellias which you will find in large pots at your garden centre. The buds will open quite quickly and the flowers will be lovely for a long period. Camellias make excellent houseplants if you put them in a light place but out of direct sunshine.

• If you have a small garden and would like some instant colour in a border, have a look at the heathers at your favourite garden centre.

• Did you remember to plant shallot bulbs? Do it as soon as the ground dries out a little.

• This is the best time to transplant trees and shrubs but make sure you choose a pleasant day when the ground is not too wet or frozen.

• There’s still time to plant tulips. What about dwarf ones like Red Riding Hood in containers near the front door?