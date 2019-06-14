Get along to Southsea Green's Dig for Victory event on Sunday

According to government figures 200,000 of us have not had a chat lately with anyone and I’m already missing the camaraderie of our D-Day commemorations.

Since 2013 our garden has seen so many lovely, older visitors, who have brought their stories, spare plants

and extra veg to share. We’ve learnt so much from them.

Sometimes we’ve been lucky to keep them as volunteers and they’ve been part of the magic in the community garden. At times we’ve struggled to keep the garden going and growing, but we’ve had good company from people, old and young, and all the talents and time they bring.

This Sunday we’re celebrating, next to the Dig for Victory bed built in Canoe Lake park with the council, for SE In Bloom. There will be music from the era and tasters of wartime food. Come and join us – 10am-4pm. For more information click here.