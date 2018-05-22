Gosport in Bloom begins

Have your say

BUDDING gardeners are gearing up for an annual borough competition.

Entry for the 2018 Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent in Bloom competition is now open.

Judges will once more be on the lookout for beautiful pockets of greenery that brighten up the area.

With a number of categories, gardens of all sizes could stand a chance of winning a trophy.

The deadline for entries this year is May 25, with judging commencing on June 4.

The competition is run by Gosport Borough Council and sponsored by A&S Motors, Sodexo, Hambrooks, Huhtamaki and Urbaser.

For more information and to enter the competition, people can go to gosport.gov.uk/gosportinbloom.