Planning has already been granted for the homes, which will range from two to five bedrooms, as well as a publicly accessible play area.

The development, to be known as St Georges Keep, is being built by Persimmon Homes following its successful land purchase.

Located on St Georges Avenue, the housebuilder says that the development will provide ‘the best of modern living in a location that offers excellent connections to the coast, the countryside and the area's thriving towns and cities’.

Matt Paine, managing director of Persimmon Homes South Coast, said: ‘This scheme will deliver much-needed new homes, including 20 designated as affordable homes for local people.

‘Of particular significance at this site are financial contributions towards wintering bird strategies and nitrate neutrality, demonstrating our determination to support local environmental diversity.’

Havant Borough Council gave the plans the green light back in February.

Cllr Gary Hughes, deputy leader of Havant Borough Council and cabinet lead for planning,

Hayling seafront strategy, and commercial services, said: ‘The nutrient nitrogen issue and coronavirus pandemic has had a severe impact on house-building across our borough.

‘Our innovative mitigation scheme enables previously stalled approvals to recommence and as Covid restrictions are lifted, house-building to be accelerated.

‘There is a strong demand for all types of properties, and this mixed development addresses the majority of those needs.’

Archaeological works were carried out on the site in February, and as groundworks now take place the view is to launch at the end of July.

The development is due to open in the autumn.

