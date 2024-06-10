From cosy and contemporary terraced houses to large semi-detached homes, there is something for everyone when it comes to finding a home. There are multiple estate agents in and around the city that have some absolutely gorgeous homes. I love seeing homes that have character, colour and combine decor styles throughout. To find these properties, click here.
Here are 8 homes that are on the market:
1. Property
Here are some of my favourite properties on the market currently. Photo: Zoopla
2. Inglis Road, Southsea, £635,000
This property comes with five bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms. This home is on the market for £635,000 and it is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents. For more information about the property, visit the website. Photo: Zoopla
3. Broad Street, Portsmouth, £650,000
This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden. This house is in an extremely desirable area as it is a stone’s throw from Gunwharf Quays, the dockyard and the city centre. Photo: Zoopla
4. Empshott Road, Southsea, £320,000
This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla