Here are 8 of my absolute favourite properties in and around Portsmouth on the market

By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jun 2024, 15:01 BST
I absolutely love looking at homes on the market – and here are some of my favourites.

From cosy and contemporary terraced houses to large semi-detached homes, there is something for everyone when it comes to finding a home. There are multiple estate agents in and around the city that have some absolutely gorgeous homes. I love seeing homes that have character, colour and combine decor styles throughout. To find these properties, click here.

Here are 8 homes that are on the market:

Here are some of my favourite properties on the market currently.

1. Property

Here are some of my favourite properties on the market currently. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This property comes with five bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms. This home is on the market for £635,000 and it is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents. For more information about the property, visit the website.

2. Inglis Road, Southsea, £635,000

This property comes with five bedrooms, two reception rooms and two bathrooms. This home is on the market for £635,000 and it is being sold with Lawson Rose Estate Agents. For more information about the property, visit the website. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden. This house is in an extremely desirable area as it is a stone’s throw from Gunwharf Quays, the dockyard and the city centre.

3. Broad Street, Portsmouth, £650,000

This property comes with four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms as well as a garden. This house is in an extremely desirable area as it is a stone’s throw from Gunwharf Quays, the dockyard and the city centre. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms.

4. Empshott Road, Southsea, £320,000

This property comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Portsmouth