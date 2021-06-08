Here is what living inside the Old Portsmouth Gaol would look like

First opened in 1877 under the name HMP Kingston, it closed down in March 2013.

The site in Milton Road has now been acquired by renowned developers St Cross Homes and work is underway to to convert it into residential homes, with the first phase set to be completed in autumn 2021.

The main prison building and gatehouse are being transformed into a 83 beautiful apartments, ranging from one to three bedrooms, all with an allocated parking space.

You can now look inside a two bedroom apartment on sale at the Old Portsmouth Gaol for £215,000.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Living room Here is what the living room looks like Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Bedroom Inside one of the two bedrooms Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Old Portsmouth Gaol Look inside a flat inside the Old Portsmouth Gaol Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Bathroom This is what the bathroom looks like. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo