Here’s how we cut down on weeding

Several years ago I wrote saying we needed to cut down on weeding (we are now in our 80s) so we dug over some of our beds, laid down black ground covering, and pegged it into place.

Then we bought lots of 20mm gravel (any smaller gets used by cats). We had several shrubs removed and now, we can sit and plant our pots to stand on the new gravel beds.

A friend made us a small wooden wheelbarrow to display pots. We’ve bought grasses and ferns, and plants which come up every year and planted them through the covering. We’re going to try growing wild flowers in an old wheelbarrow. We tried last year, but it wasn’t successful, but it’s better than weeding. We hope you find a way to enjoy a little gardening because it’s so good for you.

