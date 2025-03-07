Homes at St James Park development hit the market with Savills with prices starting from £219,950

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 12:32 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 12:23 BST

‘Beautiful’ homes that blend ‘historic Gothic architecture with contemporary’ designs at a major development have been added to the market.

The St James Park development has seen the former St James Hospital blossom into over 200 unique homes - and the collection has been released to the market through Savills.

The site was formally St James Hospital, which was a mental health facility managed by Solent NHS Trust after opening in 1879.

The hospital expanded to treat infectious diseases in the 1880s and, during the First World War, it became a military hospital, later evolving into a general hospital under the NHS until its closure in 2018.

The site was sold to developer, PJ Livesey Group, in January 2019 and work has been ongoing at the development ever since.

The new development is made up of 209 homes, 151 of which have been converted within the existing Grade II listed building and the remaining 58 homes are new builds at the back of the site.

The initial release includes the Earlsleigh collection and the Harrison collection.

The Earlsleigh home collection comprises of three bedroom semi-detached homes with a private garden and two parking spaces. These homes will start from £459,950.

The Harrison home collection consists of four/ five bedroom homes arranged over three floors. All of these homes come with a roof terrace, private garden, garage, and driveway - prices for homes part of this collection will start at £699,950.

The first new homes are scheduled for completion at the end of March, with some completing ahead of the April stamp duty rise.

Helen Asteris, Savills residential development sales, said: “St James Park is a truly unique development, beautifully blending historic Gothic architecture with contemporary, eco-friendly new builds in a picturesque parkland setting.

“The green open spaces, high specification finishes, and ample parking have resonated strongly with buyers. With over 80 per cent of Phase 1 sold off-plan, we anticipate continued demand as we approach the public launch.”

For more information about the homes being released at St James Hospital, click here.

