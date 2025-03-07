The St James Park development has seen the former St James Hospital blossom into over 200 unique homes - and the collection has been released to the market through Savills.

The site was formally St James Hospital, which was a mental health facility managed by Solent NHS Trust after opening in 1879.

The hospital expanded to treat infectious diseases in the 1880s and, during the First World War, it became a military hospital, later evolving into a general hospital under the NHS until its closure in 2018.

The site was sold to developer, PJ Livesey Group, in January 2019 and work has been ongoing at the development ever since.

The new development is made up of 209 homes, 151 of which have been converted within the existing Grade II listed building and the remaining 58 homes are new builds at the back of the site.

The Earlsleigh home collection comprises of three bedroom semi-detached homes with a private garden and two parking spaces. These homes will start from £459,950.

The Harrison home collection consists of four/ five bedroom homes arranged over three floors. All of these homes come with a roof terrace, private garden, garage, and driveway - prices for homes part of this collection will start at £699,950.

Helen Asteris, Savills residential development sales, said: “St James Park is a truly unique development, beautifully blending historic Gothic architecture with contemporary, eco-friendly new builds in a picturesque parkland setting.

“The green open spaces, high specification finishes, and ample parking have resonated strongly with buyers. With over 80 per cent of Phase 1 sold off-plan, we anticipate continued demand as we approach the public launch.”

1 . St James Park Development A collection of over 200 new homes at the historic St James Hospital site in Portsmouth have been released to the market through Savills. | Savills Photo Sales

2 . St James Park Development The development comprises of 209 homes which will feature 151 converted properties within the former hospital and a further 58 new build homes at the back of the site. Pictured: Earlsleigh Collection | Savills Photo Sales

3 . St James Park Development The develpoment has retained the Grade II listed chapel, the historic cricket pitch and pavilion. Pictured: Earlsleigh Collection | Savills Photo Sales