Work on a ‘retirement village’ of net-zero carbon regulated energy homes could start as early as next year.

Operator Inspired Villages has purchased a Horndean site with regional developer Highwood Group.

The site has outline planning permission for 120 homes, and the two companies will submit a reserved matters application for the nine-acre site with the hopes that work can start in 2022 after approval.

The Horndean site

Developers promise that the Horndean village will emphasise sustainability and bring environmental benefits to the area through renewable energy generation, on-site photovoltaics, EV-charging, improved building fabric and insulation, mechanical heat vent recovery units and air source heat pump technology.

Jamie Bunce, CEO of Inspired Villages, said: ‘Our recent land purchase for our Horndean community is extremely exciting for us and a vital step in both our portfolio expansion and continued commitments towards net-zero, creating a village with clear environmental benefits as we progress towards a carbon-free future.

‘We know there is a growing need for age-appropriate homes in Hampshire, and this recent purchase and achieved outline planning permission from the council allows us to effectively supply this demand and support the physical and mental wellbeing of older people in the area.

‘The project will allow us to provide suitable, safe, secure and stimulating environments for retirees, helping them live healthy, independent lives for longer.’

A village centre with a focus on wellbeing will also be built, featuring facilities such as a swimming pool, exercise studio, gym, library, craft room, restaurant, bar/café, and a cinema room.

Fitness facilities and restaurant will also be open to the local Horndean community too

on a membership basis.

Phil Prosser, director of the Highwood Group, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have agreed terms with Inspired Villages to deliver a prestigious and landmark development on this truly unique site on the edge of the South Downs National Park.

‘The partnership with Inspired Villages is also particularly exciting as this will be our first ever net-zero development.

‘This is something that really resonates with our own commitment to building sensitively and sustainably.’

