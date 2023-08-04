In Pictures: Ripper and Co Southsea welcomes huge amount of interest following recent opening
Ripper and Co Southsea has officially opened its doors to the public – take a look inside.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 4th Aug 2023, 17:11 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 17:12 BST
The horror-themed bar and restaurant is offering an immersive cocktail and dining experience with a modern horror twist.
The concept is based around fictional horror characters including Sweeny Todd, Chucky and Pennywise and the opening has had a huge response.
The bar sold out on the first weekend of opening and bookings are still coming in thick and fast.
Here are 19 images inside the restaurant:
