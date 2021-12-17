This four bedroom house in Martin Close, Lee-On-The-Solent is on the market for £450,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Nesbitt & Sons.

Inside a four bedroom home 'within walking distance of the seafront' on sale in Lee-on-the-Solent

A FAMILY home in a ‘popular cul-de-sac’ has gone on sale.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:55 am

It is within walking distance of a wide range of local shops and the stunning seafront.

The internal accommodation briefly comprises of - entrance hallway, lounge, dining room, modern fitted kitchen, downstairs WC, four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Outside there is a driveway and garage to the front with an enclosed garden at the rear.

Nesbitt & Sons say that ‘properties of this style are rarely available so please be quick to register your interest’.

It has an enclosed rear garden and also has a garage.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website here – or call Nesbitt & Sons.

This four bedroom house in Martin Close, Lee-On-The-Solent is on the market for £450,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Nesbitt & Sons.

This four bedroom house in Martin Close, Lee-On-The-Solent is on the market for £450,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Nesbitt & Sons.

This four bedroom house in Martin Close, Lee-On-The-Solent is on the market for £450,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Nesbitt & Sons.

This four bedroom house in Martin Close, Lee-On-The-Solent is on the market for £450,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Nesbitt & Sons.

