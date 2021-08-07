Green Dolphins is on sale for £1.6m in Portchester and comes with a heated outdoor swimming pool.

Inside a £1.6m Portchester mansion with heated swimming pool

A HILLTOP home with spectacular views is up for sale in Portchester.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 8:25 pm

The five-bedroom house in Skew Road is on the market for £1.6m. It is listed by Fine and Country.

Known as Green Dolphins, the home comes with a heated outdoor swimming pool.

MORE: This is what living on the waterfront in Port Solent would look likeLook inside the Old Portsmouth townhouse which is one of the most expensive for sale in the city

It is detached and has views towards Portchester Castle, the City of Portsmouth, the Solent and the Isle of Wight.

The house is spread over two floors and the master bedroom comes with an en suite.

It also comes with a large garage and extensive parking facilities.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website here.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Conservatory

This is what the conservatory looks like.

Photo: Fine and Country

Buy photo

2. Kitchen

Here is what the kitchen looks like.

Photo: Fine and Country

Buy photo

3. Bedroom

There are five bedrooms in the house. Here is what one looks like.

Photo: Fine and Country

Buy photo

4. Swimming pool

The house comes with a heated outdoor swimming pool.

Photo: Fine and Country

Buy photo
Portchester
Next Page
Page 1 of 3