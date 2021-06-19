Eidolon was built for the navy by Frank Curtis in 1941, but has long since been converted into a houseboat with five bedrooms and it is on sale for £200,000.

A Fairmile C class motor gun boat, she was originally called HMS MGB 325 and is one of 24 such vessels built. Originally, she would have had three Hall Scott Petrol engines linked to three propellers.

She was converted into a home in the 1980s and in 1996 she was moored at Hayling Island Yacht Marina. It has five bedrooms with six beds.

Eidolon has been refurbished and upgraded by the present owners with accommodation comprising open plan dining room to lounge having twin doors to decked exterior, gallery style kitchen, steps down to lower deck with five bedrooms, en-suite shower room and separate bathroom, office area/sitting room beneath the main staircase.

1. Eidolon This house boat, which has six bedrooms, is on sale in Hayling Island. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Sitting room There is a sitting room/ office area beneath the main staircase. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Bedroom This is what one of the five bedrooms looks like. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Bedroom Inside another one of the bedrooms. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo