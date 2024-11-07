For sale in Portsmouth: Attractive investment opportunity to buy 10 bedroom home in heart of Southsea at auction

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 7th Nov 2024, 12:10 BST

If you’ve been looking for an investment opportunity in Portsmouth, this home is one for you.

Located in Florence Road, Southsea, is a former hotel which has been converted into a ten bedroom home, arranged as five apartments. Equipped with five reception rooms and eight bathrooms as well as parking spaces and a garden, this home is up for auction with D.M. Nesbit & Co. With a guide price of £750,000, this home would be a brilliant investment opportunity.

The listing says: “We invite immediate offers (strictly on Auction terms) for this exceptionally well-situated and lucrative investment opportunity, being a very substantial, virtually detached character residence arranged as 5 apartments.

“The building itself (a former hotel) is of impressive design, having brick elevations and bay windows on two sides, all under a tiled and gabled roof.

“It stands behind a deep, walled forecourt affording the valuable asset of off-street parking for two cars, whilst to the rear isan attractive garden.”

Summary:

Location: Florence Road, Southsea

Cost: Guide price of £750,000

Agent: D.M. Nesbit & Co

Key Features: Ten bedrooms, garden, off road parking

For more information about this home, visit Zoopla. Click here for more.

This home in Southsea comes with ten bedrooms, five reception rooms and eight bathrooms and it is up for auction with a guide price of £750,000.

1. Florence Road, Southsea, £750,000

This home in Southsea comes with ten bedrooms, five reception rooms and eight bathrooms and it is up for auction with a guide price of £750,000. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
The listing says: "We invite immediate offers (strictly on Auction terms) for this exceptionally well-situated and lucrative investment opportunity, being a very substantial, virtually detached character residence arranged as 5 apartments."

2. Florence Road, Southsea, £750,000

The listing says: "We invite immediate offers (strictly on Auction terms) for this exceptionally well-situated and lucrative investment opportunity, being a very substantial, virtually detached character residence arranged as 5 apartments." | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home is being sold with D.M. Nesbit & Co with a guide price of £750,000.

3. Florence Road, Southsea, £750,000

This home is being sold with D.M. Nesbit & Co with a guide price of £750,000. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
This home would be a brilliant investment for someone looking to buy a substantial home in Southsea.

4. Florence Road, Southsea, £750,000

This home would be a brilliant investment for someone looking to buy a substantial home in Southsea. | Zoopla

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireHome and gardenPortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice