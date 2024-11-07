Located in Florence Road, Southsea, is a former hotel which has been converted into a ten bedroom home, arranged as five apartments. Equipped with five reception rooms and eight bathrooms as well as parking spaces and a garden, this home is up for auction with D.M. Nesbit & Co. With a guide price of £750,000, this home would be a brilliant investment opportunity.
The listing says: “We invite immediate offers (strictly on Auction terms) for this exceptionally well-situated and lucrative investment opportunity, being a very substantial, virtually detached character residence arranged as 5 apartments.
“The building itself (a former hotel) is of impressive design, having brick elevations and bay windows on two sides, all under a tiled and gabled roof.
“It stands behind a deep, walled forecourt affording the valuable asset of off-street parking for two cars, whilst to the rear isan attractive garden.”
Summary:
Location: Florence Road, Southsea
Cost: Guide price of £750,000
Agent: D.M. Nesbit & Co