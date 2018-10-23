Jobs to do in the garden right now, with Brian Kidd

There’s plenty of work to be getting on with here.

•This is an excellent time to book the mower in for a service. If done now you’ll get it back in three weeks. If left until spring, everyone else will have beaten you to it and that grass keeps growing while you wait.

Check your bonfires for hedgehogs.

•Thin autumn-sown carrots. Earth up soil over the bases to prevent tops becoming green. Keep the crop covered with insect barrier mesh because carrot root fly is around again.

•Sow autumn-sown varieties of broad beans. It’s essential the right ones are sown such as Aqua Dulce. Sow single seeds in insert cells for best results. Plant out when seedlings are 2in.

•Take old leaves off rhubarb. Compost between a layer of mowings. This helps the composting process at this time.

•How goes the winter digging?!

•Shall we leave fallen leaves on the lawn or pick them up? If you love your lawn you will pick them up regularly. Even if you don’t, it makes the garden tidy.

•If you usually put leaves in a wire mesh cage, line the inside with old compost bags making sure the black insides are facing the garden – it looks smarter. This lining of polythene keeps the leaves moist and speeds decomposition.

•Buy some tulips which are best planted in late November when there are fewer slugs. Get hold of some sharp sand to put into the planting holes, this reduces slug damage.

•Make sure anything which is going on to the bonfire is kept dry to reduce the amount of smoke and PLEASE check there are no hedgehogs underneath the bonfire.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​