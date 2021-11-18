Look inside a 'beautiful' Portsmouth home that is 'just ready' to be moved into

The three bedroom house in Jenkins Grove, Baffins is on the market for £360,000. It is listed by Chinneck Shaw.

It is located on a very sought after road in Baffins and offers space along with an extended double garage and south facing garden!

Making your way in to the property you are welcomed into a small porch before entering in to a beautiful entrance hall which is a bright airy space with a view that leads your eyes all the way through to the rear of the property created by the current owners by removing the wall that would normally lead in to the kitchen.

The ground floor living space is a lovely large lounge / diner with wooden flooring that flows through from the hallway along with modern decor whilst maintaining some of the original character such as the internal doors and the rear access to the conservatory.

The modern fitted kitchen lies adjacent to the lounge diner and is a lovely space with plenty of storage options, counter top space and a fresh neutral finish before making your way in to the conservatory used as second living area at the rear of the property.

Heading upstairs you will find the three bedrooms and family bathroom which are all neutrally decorated. At the front of the property is the principle bedroom with added floorspace from the bay window. The smaller third bedroom is adjacent which is neutrally decorated and makes a lovely children’s bedroom or could be a home office.

At the rear of the property is the second double bedroom which is a lovely bright space with plenty of room for storage. Adjacent is the lovely, tiled family bathroom with glass shower screen and white bathroom suite.

