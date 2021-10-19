Look inside a former pub turned Portsmouth home with spectacular harbour views

The two bedroom home is in Bath Square, Old Portsmouth, and it is on the market for £835,000. It is listed by Fine and Country.

The property is four storeys and has two rooftop terraces, so you can take in the spectacular views.

It started life as the Still Tavern in 1733 but has now been transformed into a spectacular home.

The name 'Still' comes from whistling the 'Still' with the Bosuns pipe.

It comes with a car port and is offered with no forward chain, gas fired central heating, double glazing and of course being located in a primary water fronted position with outstanding views both to the front and rear.

The house has panoramic views and two reception rooms.

It has an open plan kitchen/ dining room which boasts a peninsular style divide with breakfast bar to one side and wine rack with work surface and cupboards under.

The roof terrace is accessible from the open plan dining room/kitchen and there area twin double-glazed doors leading to decked terrace with pergola over and trellis fencing, high level brick retaining wall, shrubs and bushes, cold water tap, views over Camber Dock towards No.1 Building and Portsmouth in the distance.

