Dolphin Cottage is in Pembroke Road and dates to the 1700s. It is on the market for £450,000.

Fine and Country are the estate agents who have listed the property.

It is Grade II listed and has a wealth of character, however it does benefit from modern comforts having been sensitively restored over the years.

The property has two bedrooms spread over four storeys.

It has an open plan kitchen/ dining room and a wet room on the reception level with a bedroom on the lower ground floor, a first floor sitting room with a small balcony, the main bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and second balcony on the top floor.

You can have a look inside in our gallery below.

For more information visit Fine and Country’s website here or call 02393 277277.

