Boom Tower, a four bed home in West Street, Old Portsmouth, is on the market for £4.95m. It is listed on Rightmove.

Located on the narrow-cobbled streets of Spice Island, Rightmove says that it is ‘one of only two detached waterside residences overlooking the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour’.

Boom Tower spans over three floors, which features three fabulous outside terraces including a stunning roof top terrace with 360-degree views, a natural gas fire pit and roof top swim spa.

Approached via an electric gate to secure parking for at least four cars, a central stepped entrance leads to an impressive reception hall with return staircase and a 6 person lift to all floors.

There are three generous bedrooms on the first floor including a 24ft guest bedroom, which include en-suite dressing room and bathrooms.

Bedroom three benefits from a private balcony overlooking the water whilst also having en-suite dressing and bathroom facilities.

The fourth bedroom offers the option of a multi-functional room with en-suite bathroom.

The galleried landing on the second floor features an inset circular stained-glass skylight and access to a terrace that is perfect for Al-Fresco dining and entertaining.

Boom Tower offers gas central heating throughout, double glazing, video entrance phone, cctv security system, integrated Bose sound system and several wall mounted tv's.

For more information visit Rightmove’s website – or contact Fry and Kent, Southsea.

