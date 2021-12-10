Look inside this £379,000 home with 'luxury kitchen' on sale in Havant

The three bedroom semi-detached house in Havant Road is on the market for £379,000. It is listed by David Wilson Homes - Harbour Place.

Known as ‘Archford,’ the property with two floors is described as ideal for first time buyers and growing families.

The ground floor includes the ‘luxury fully fitted kitchen’, with an open plan layout and dining area ideal for entertaining guests.

A ‘spacious’ and well light lounge welcomes you when you walk through the front door.

All three bedrooms are on the first floor, with the master bedroom having a connected ensuite facility, and the main bathroom being central near the landing.

The property is a ‘stones throw away’ from local amenities and wide-open spaces between Bedhampton and Drayton.

Highly regarded schools are nearby, including Warren Park Primary School and Portsmouth Grammar School, both rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Commuters will find this home ideal, as it has a garage and two parking spaces to accommodate a car, and is situated near the A3 and A27.

The property is also just over a mile away from Bedhampton railway station.

For more information, visit Zoopla’s website here, or call David Wilson Homes - Harbour Place on 02394 062556.

1. Havant This three bedroom semi-detached house in Havant Road, Havant, has gone on sale for £379,000. It is listed by David Wilson Homes - Harbour Place. Photo: Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

