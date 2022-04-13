This two bedroom apartment in Victoria Road South, Southsea, is on the market for £240,000. It is listed by Lawson Rose.

AN APARTMENT with a ‘spacious’ living area has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 5:11 pm

The two-bedroom property in Victoria Road South, Southsea, is on the market for £240,000.

It is listed by Lawson Rose, Southsea.

The ground floor flat is described as ‘well presented’, and is close to local shops, bars and restaurants – ‘the best Southsea has to offer’.

It has also been represented as a ‘great first time or investment opportunity’.

The accommodation comprises of two ‘generously sized’ double bedrooms, with built-in wardrobes.

It is also comprised of a modern fitted kitchen and bathroom.

An open living area has views out towards the communal front garden.

The property also benefits from double glazing, gas central heating – with a garage to the rear.

Commuters can access Fratton railway station approximately 0.8 miles away, and Portsmouth and Southsea railway station 0.9 miles away.

For more information, visit the Rightmove website, or call the estate agent on 02382 200096.

1. Bedroom 2.jpeg

2. Living Room 2.jpeg

3. Front.jpeg

4. Garage.jpeg

