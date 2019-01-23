Question time with Brian Kidd

Our horticultural hotshot delves into his inbox and post bag.

Q: My Daphne odora was lovely but it only has a few flowers and there are not enough leaves. Can you advise me please? MV, Drayton.

A: In the middle of March and using a hand fork, break up the area of soil around the canopy of the shrub. Use a two gallon bucket of John Innes number three compost as a top dressing and water afterwards. You should see growth after a month.

Q: Our front garden was paved but we’ve designed a new garden. Do you think the ground under the slabs will be okay for planting? PT, Cosham.

A: Take out the slabs and dig over the ground so the winter weather can get to work. In spring, top dress the flower areas with manure and fork this into the soil. When planting, use fish blood and bone fertiliser four ounces per square yard and fork this in. All of this will provide a fertile tilth and your garden will look amazing.

