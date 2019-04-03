Question time with Brian Kidd

Have your say

Our horticultural hotshot delves into his inbox and postbag.

Q: I read your article about camellias and didn’t realise how good they are in large containers. I intend buying some as my garden is solid chalk. Can you recommend a pink early-flowering type? GF, Portchester.

A: Camellias are wonderful in pots of acid compost. I like Donation. It flowers from February until May.

Q: My beetroot don’t form round roots and have just thin foliage. PL, Fareham.

A: You may be trying the same variety each year which in poor or hot situations grow this way. It’s called bolting. Try Boltardy which is resistant to the problem.

Q: Slugs make holes in our hosta leaves. I will not use pellets. What can I use which is organic? SK, Emsworth.

A: Save eggshells and pop them in the oven when you are baking. Crush with a rolling pin and scatter around the hostas.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

