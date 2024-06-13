Radiating warmth and subtlety a grade II listed cottage has come onto the market

By Sophie Lewis
Published 13th Jun 2024, 15:02 BST
A cosy and elegant cottage has come onto the market in a friendly village.

This property, located in Castle Street, comes with three bedrooms, one bathroom and two reception rooms as well as a garden. This home is a stone’s throw from the local village which is quaint and at the heart of the community.

The listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market the stunning three bedroom grade II listed mid terrace cottage in the popular location of Castle Street, Portchester.“This home is finished to an impeccable standard and the accommodation on offer is spread over three floors.“The ground floor consists of a sitting room to the front of the property, modern fitted kitchen in the centre which is open plan to the dining and sitting room thats into the rear extension. The extension has bi fold doors across the rear opening this great space into the garden.”

For more information about the property, which is being sold for £425,000 with Castles Estate Agents, click here.

Castle Street, Portchester, £425,000

