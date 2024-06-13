The listing says: “We are pleased to welcome to the market the stunning three bedroom grade II listed mid terrace cottage in the popular location of Castle Street, Portchester.“This home is finished to an impeccable standard and the accommodation on offer is spread over three floors.“The ground floor consists of a sitting room to the front of the property, modern fitted kitchen in the centre which is open plan to the dining and sitting room thats into the rear extension. The extension has bi fold doors across the rear opening this great space into the garden.”