Equipped with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, two reception rooms, a garden and a commercial unit next door, this is a truly remarkable listing on the market .
This home, located in Station Road, Hayling Island, is being sold with Morris Dibben for £430,000 and a viewing is highly recommended.
The listing says: “Morris Dibben are delighted to present to the market a superb and rare opportunity to purchase a three bedroom detached house with a commercial shop included in the sale.
“Desirably situated within West Town village offering convenient access to Hayling Island's beachfront, local shops and the popular golf course. With direct bus links to neighbouring towns and cities - this property is a must see.”
