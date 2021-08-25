Has Periscope House caught your eye while walking through Old Portsmouth? Picture: Fry and Kent

Periscope House in West Street, Old Portsmouth, has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and plenty of other amazing features – including a rooftop terrace, a kitchen featured in the Thunderbirds movie and a pool.

Periscope House is on the market for £2.5m and viewings are by appointment online. It is listed by Fry and Kent.

After sharing our story on the home on The News’ Facebook page, plenty of our readers were all saying the same thing.

Here is how readers reacted to finally being able to look inside:

One reader said: ‘I was in Old Portsmouth a few weeks ago and when I saw it, I didn't realise it was one house...looked like several!’

Another added: ‘Always thought it was a series of houses. Seriously nice though.’

One said: ‘All those times walking past wondering.’

Another said: ‘Been passed it many times, and thought ‘that’s nice’ – didn’t realise it was that nice.’

One wrote: ‘This is my favourite house in Pompey!’

One person hopefully wrote: ‘I need to win the lottery.’

While another echoed: ‘Keep buying the lottery tickets fingers crossed.’

One added: ‘Even more amazing inside.’

One person wrote: ‘This house will do.’

