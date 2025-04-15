Recently upgraded two bedroom home in 'popular residential road' in Portsmouth on market for £225,000

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Published 15th Apr 2025, 12:07 BST
Are you on the hunt for your first home?

This wonderful home, located in London Avenue, is in a ‘popular residential road’ within the city and it comes with two good-sized bedrooms.

Recently improved by the current owners, this home would be a perfect home for a first time buyer with a reasonable price tag of £225,000.

The listing says: “A 2 double bedroom mid terraced house having been improved by the present owners, situated in this popular residential road near to shopping facilities.

“Internal accommodation is exceptionally well presented and offers a lounge. separate dining room, re-fitted kitchen, 2 double bedrooms and a bathroom.”

On the market with Purple Bricks, this home also has an outdoor courtyard area at the back of the house which would be a lovely area for the summer months.

For more information about this fabulous home in the city, click here.

