This wonderful home, located in London Avenue, is in a ‘popular residential road’ within the city and it comes with two good-sized bedrooms.
Recently improved by the current owners, this home would be a perfect home for a first time buyer with a reasonable price tag of £225,000.
The listing says: “A 2 double bedroom mid terraced house having been improved by the present owners, situated in this popular residential road near to shopping facilities.
“Internal accommodation is exceptionally well presented and offers a lounge. separate dining room, re-fitted kitchen, 2 double bedrooms and a bathroom.”
On the market with Purple Bricks, this home also has an outdoor courtyard area at the back of the house which would be a lovely area for the summer months.
