Rubbish charges are to blame for flytipping increase says runner

TRADE charges are to blame for an increase in flytipping.

That is how runner Joanne Johnson feels after encountering a pile of rubbish including tyres, bricks, wood and a plastic box on Ashley Down Lane in Boarhunt.

She said: ‘I live and work locally and regularly run in my lunch break around and on Portsdown Hill.

‘My colleague and I went out for a short lunchtime run and we couldn’t believe our eyes when we came across all the rubble and rubbish strewn across the middle of the road.

‘This was a complete disregard for anyone but themselves and could have easily caused a serious accident.

‘I don’t understand the mentality of people that think it’s ok to just drop their rubbish wherever they want, creating an eyesore and hazard to people and wildlife.’

Joanne, from Portchester, thinks the charges for tradesmen at recycling centres are to blame.

She said: ‘This is occurring more and more often along the lanes and parking areas on Portsdown Hill.

‘It has definitely increased since they starting charging to take rubble at the local recycling centre.

‘These people are out to make themselves a quick buck by dumping garden and house clearance rubbish.

‘The bottom line is the taxpayer will end up fitting the bill.’

Joanne added: ‘I am aware that with rubbish collection services the onus is put on the customer to check if a waste carrier certificate is held, but I’m not sure how the average house holder would know a valid certificate if they saw one.’

A spokesman from Winchester City Council said: ‘The council has been made aware of fly-tipping at Ashley Down Lane in Boarhunt and clearing will commence today.

‘This administration takes fly-tipping very seriously, and we have a 100 per cent success rate in regards to fly-tipping prosecutions.

‘We have been working hard to crack down on those who disregard the District’s environment and blight the lives of our residents by dumping waste.

‘Over the last year we have employed an officer to take forward fly-tip prosecutions; this will help us continue our robust approach.

‘In addition we are also identifying hotspot locations in the District and will target these areas.’