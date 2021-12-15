See inside a 'great family home' on sale for £475,000 in Portsmouth

The four bedroom home in Kirby Road, North End, is on the market for £475,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Cubitt & West - Portsmouth.

It comes with a mature tranquil rear garden.

The property is in an excellent school and college catchment area.

Cubitt & West says the house has plenty of scope and potential to really make it your own for many years to come.

It comes with off road parking.

The house has great transport links.

It has a conservatory and there is also a garage.

Cubitt & West have said that it is being sold vacant.

For more information visit Zoopla’s website – or call Cubitt & West.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Kirby Road This four bedroom home in Kirby Road, North End, is on the market for £475,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Cubitt & West - Portsmouth Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Kirby Road This four bedroom home in Kirby Road, North End, is on the market for £475,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Cubitt & West - Portsmouth Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Kirby Road This four bedroom home in Kirby Road, North End, is on the market for £475,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Cubitt & West - Portsmouth Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Kirby Road This four bedroom home in Kirby Road, North End, is on the market for £475,000. It is listed on Zoopla by Cubitt & West - Portsmouth Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales