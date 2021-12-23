See inside an 'exceptional' family home on sale for £550,000 in Waterlooville

The four bedroom property has gone on sale in Pakenham Road for offers in excess of £550,000. It is listed by Castles.

Built by David Wilson, the detached home comes with a garage and off road parking.

It is located in the popular Berewood Heath estate in Waterlooville.

This immaculate property features an expansive open plan kitchen diner across the rear with double doors leading to the garden along with access to utility and w/c.

To the front there is a separate lounge and study providing room to work and relax in. Moving upstairs there are four double bedrooms in total, the main bedroom has the bonus of an en-suite shower room.

A family bathroom completes this truly superb family home. Externally the property features a driveway and garage with side access into the garden. This property was newly built in 2018 and is still covered by the NHBC guarantee.

For more information visit Castles website here – or call 02394 318899.

