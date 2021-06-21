See inside the cheapest house on sale in Portsmouth on Zoopla

The three bed home is in Havant Road and is on the market for £175,000, it is listed by Jeffries & Dibbens Estate and Lettings Agents - Portsmouth.

However it is on sale as cash buyers only, which means the seller will only accept offers from potential buyers who have all of the money immediately available.

This means that offers won’t be accepted if the buyer needs to apply for a mortgage or obtain funding.

The three bed house in Havant Road is in need of some modernisation throughout but it is ideally suited to a purchaser who is looking to 'make their mark' on a property and boasts a range of benefits.

There are three double bedrooms as well as two reception rooms, a fitted kitchen and a family bathroom, it also has a 44ft fully enclosed rear garden.

It is the cheapest house on sale in Portsmouth on Zoopla – not including flats, retirement apartments and marionettes.

1. Havant Road On the market for £175,000. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

2. Havant Road On the market for £175,000. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

3. Havant Road On the market for £175,000. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo

4. Havant Road On the market for £175,000. Photo: Zoopla Buy photo