See inside the most expensive home for sale in Portsmouth on Zoopla

The house in Portsdown Hill Road is listed for £2m and the estate agent is White & Guard Estate Agents.

It has a large garden mainly laid to lawn with mature tree borders.

There is a brick-built outbuilding with potential for an annexe, games room or gym.

The house also has a spacious living room, stunning kitchen/breakfast/family room, utility, dining room, study, two cloakrooms and grand entrance hall on the ground floor.

On the first floor there is a beautiful galleried landing, four large double bedrooms, all with en-suite facilities and three with dressing rooms, including the wonderful master suite which has its own lounge opening out to the front terrace which enjoys stunning sea views.

On the top floor there are two further double bedrooms, a bathroom and an open plan living area with fitted kitchen, creating the option of a private penthouse apartment.

