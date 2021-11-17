The three bedroom semi-detached house in Portchester, is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Castles.

It is in the popular Foxbury Grove area – and has off road parking.

The ground floor consists of a wide entrance hallway, lounge room and dining room open plan via sliding doors and a modern fitted kitchen.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, two of which are doubles with one single, a shower room and separate w/c.

It has a garden and patio out back, as well as lovely sized conservatory to the rear of the property.

For more information or to arrange a viewing visit Castles website here.

1. Foxbury Grove This three bedroom semi-detached house in Foxbury Grove, Portchester, is on the market for £300,000. It is listed by Castles. Photo: Castles Photo Sales

