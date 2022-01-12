This two bedroom terrace house is on sale for £230,000 in Dover Road, Copnor. It is listed on Zoopla by Mann - Portsmouth Sales.

See what living in a £230,000 home in a 'popular' Portsmouth location looks like

A HOME in a ‘popular’ location that is perfect for first time buyers has gone on sale in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 10:52 am

This two bedroom terrace house is on sale for £230,000 in Dover Road, Copnor. It is listed on Zoopla by Mann - Portsmouth Sales.

On Zoopla’s website it says: ‘Well presented, two bedroom, bay & forecourt family home situated in the ever popular location of Dover Road.

‘The spacious accommodation comprises; entrance porch, lounge, dining room, modern kitchen, bathroom and sun room.

‘Upstairs are two generously sized double bedrooms.

‘Outside is an attractive low maintenance rear garden.’

For more information visit Zoopla’s website here – or call Mann – Portsmouth Sales.

1. Dover Road

2. Dover Road

3. Dover Road

4. Dover Road

