See what living in a £230,000 home in a 'popular' Portsmouth location looks like

This two bedroom terrace house is on sale for £230,000 in Dover Road, Copnor. It is listed on Zoopla by Mann - Portsmouth Sales.
On Zoopla’s website it says: ‘Well presented, two bedroom, bay & forecourt family home situated in the ever popular location of Dover Road.
‘The spacious accommodation comprises; entrance porch, lounge, dining room, modern kitchen, bathroom and sun room.
‘Upstairs are two generously sized double bedrooms.
‘Outside is an attractive low maintenance rear garden.’
