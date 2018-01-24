SOUTHSEA GREEN: Come and join our gardening and craft sessions

February sees the beginning of a collaborative project between Southsea Green and Eastney Community Centre. We will be offering gardening and craft sessions at the two venues to bring together the two communities .

Free taster sessions are open to anyone from that area wanting to improve skills and establish a regular friendship/gardening and crafts group at both locations.

Southsea Green and Eastney Community Centre are running craft courses.

Greenfingers is funded by Tesco Bags of Help. For the past few weeks we've held drop-in sessions at the Southsea Green garden to meet local craftspeople. The talent in our area was out in force with a carnival of crafters arriving with fantastic examples of their work.

Our workshops will include tasters in batik, tie-dye, gilding, working with paint and clay, mindfulness and music. Gardening sessions include vegetable production culminating in a shared meal using our locally-grown produce.

Get involved by liking our page facebook.com/southseagreenfingersgardeningcrafts/ or go to southseagreen.uk.