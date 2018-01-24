SOUTHSEA GREEN: Come and join our gardening and craft sessions

February sees the beginning of a collaborative project between Southsea Green and Eastney Community Centre. We will be offering gardening and craft sessions at the two venues to bring together the two communities .
Free taster sessions are open to anyone from that area wanting to improve skills and establish a regular friendship/gardening and crafts group at both locations.
Greenfingers is funded by Tesco Bags of Help. For the past few weeks we've held drop-in sessions at the Southsea Green garden to meet local craftspeople. The talent in our area was out in force with a carnival of crafters arriving with fantastic examples of their work.
Our workshops will include tasters in batik, tie-dye, gilding, working with paint and clay, mindfulness and music. Gardening sessions include vegetable production culminating in a shared meal using our locally-grown produce.
Get involved by liking our page facebook.com/southseagreenfingersgardeningcrafts/ or go to southseagreen.uk.