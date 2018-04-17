SOUTHSEA GREEN: Could you be an allotment buddy?

Allotment Buddies is an exciting new project from Food Portsmouth,an independent organisation that aims to support, develop and promote a fair and positive, sustainable food culture across Portsmouth and Southsea.

This includes tackling food poverty issues, developing our green urban spaces to grow food, supporting community orchard projects and social enterprises.

So we are looking for volunteers to help those who are experiencing difficulty keeping up with their allotment or garden.

You might be a keen gardener, interested in learning or just be wanting to get out and be active. If so, this could be for you.

The scheme will be based initially at the Community Garden at Milton Piece Allotments on Wednesdays from 12.30pm-3.30pm.

That's where full training, help and support will be given – along with plenty of tea and coffee. Tools will be provided.

For those interested in helping, or if you are struggling yourself and would like some help, company and good conversation, get in touch with me on (023) 9289 2022 or e-mail me at gail.baird@johnpoundscentre.co.uk.