SOUTHSEA GREEN: Happy seventh birthday

he old saying ‘from small acorns mighty oaks will grow’ might one day describe Southsea Green.

Seven years old; from small stripy seafront hut to seaside garden. As patron, I’ve watched you grow, and remember driving down with car loaded with plants for you to sell.

Southsea Green - seven years old and still growing.

How funny to watch you all running up and down the promenade steps, fully-loaded, to get out of the way before buses came or traffic wardens moved us on. Friends raided allotments to fill the hut with tomatoes, potatoes, beans and home-grown fruit and veg to swap or share. There was a waiting list sometimes.

So good to see schools entering Britain in Bloom and cultivating small gardens, ponds and orchards. A long way on from the annual daffodil-growing competitions, or growing sunflowers on windowsills.

Now they visit lovely gardens like RHS Wisley, or escape to the countryside, helping them learn and develop their understanding of how things grow. So congratulations to you all on your seventh birthda. Springtime at last. I hope to join you in the summer. southseagreen.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​