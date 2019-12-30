Southsea Green: Join the big beach clean this Saturday

Southsea Green’s community garden is just a stone’s throw from the sea. The health of our oceans is vital to our health, water connects us all like the air we breathe.

Southsea Beachwatch, alongside The Marine Conservation Society, is holding a beach clean at Eastney on Saturday, January 4 (meeting point near the Coffee Cup).

It will run from 10am-12pm but please do join in at any point before the rubbish is collected at 12.

Litter pickers, bags and gloves will be provided but please take your own or a bucket if you can to reduce our bag use.

This is such a valuable thing to do with children, giving them the opportunity to ask questions about the ocean and why we all need to do our bit to look after it.

We should not only be thinking ‘Southsea Green’ but remembering we are also, in so many ways, ‘Southsea Blue’.​​​​​​​