SOUTHSEA GREEN: Join the fight to Keep Milton Green

by Marian Doyle of Keep Milton Green The beautiful grounds at St. James's Hospital might be lost forever if a housing development goes ahead.

Milton people remember walking among the dappled shade of trees, feeling tranquil and calm. Birds and animals who live there can also be seen. We hope common sense prevails and this application is refused, leaving the grade II listed chapel surrounded by its trees and resident wildlife to the peaceful setting it deserves.

We cannot afford to lose Beeches or Fairoak villas, designed by AE Cogswell who deserves blue plaque recognition for these beautiful buildings. Artist, Edward King spent many hours in the grounds and his paintings may be the only record of the beauty that will be lost if this application is

approved.

Surely it is more therapeutic to experience trees for real, rather than on canvas? You can help us object to this application at: publicaccess.portsmouth.gov.uk 18/00288/OUT or e-mail Planningreps@portsmouthcc.gov.uk quoting 18/00288/OUT. The deadline to object is May 30. Thank you for helping to Keep Milton Green.