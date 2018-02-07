SOUTHSEA GREEN: Joy of gardening is infectious

Vik Burnand with the latest from Portsmouth's community garden.

Each month Southsea Greeners meet to discuss plans, tips and have a general natter.

While winter brings a sense of quiet, spring/summer is when the garden comes alive. I recall a particularly lovely Saturday last summer. I’d rushed to the meet-up after an hour of bopping about; looking forward to catching up with all things garden, getting muddy and soaking up the sun.

After a couple of hours, I was prancing about, singing at birds (we have a resident robin who keeps us company), really noticing things, complimenting a stranger on how beautiful her hair was... it turns out this joy stuff is a bit infectious.

I'm looking forward to this year. There are great moments to come including forthcoming workshops: a chance to try enjoyable activities and learn new skills for free in great community settings.

SG has a history of sharing and supporting people, and this project will continues that. So get out there, try something different, fun, interesting. It’s good for the soul! Find out more about all we do at southseagreen.uk.