SOUTHSEA GREEN: Let’s celebrate Portsmouth’s parks

Sue Stokes on plans for next year’s South East in Bloom competition.

Who doesn’t love our parks? Kicking off shoes on the grass, or walking among trees and flowers which feed the birds and bees and our appetite for nature.

We are thinking of joining other city gardeners to celebrate and help plant our beautiful parklands at Canoe Lake, Southsea, and enter South East in Bloom, 2019. They say: ‘Public parks and gardens and our green spaces are important places for everyone. Just sitting and enjoying the scenery, for sport, children’s play, for gardening and horticulture, for walking the dog, for sustaining our wildlife, parks and open spaces provide it all.’

So, with our friends at the seafront, from local kids’ groups to businesses and our council gardener allies, we hope to take inspiration and get this campaign going. If you’re interested call 07484 197 065 or go to southseagreen.co.uk.