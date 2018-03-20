SOUTHSEA GREEN: Trees going begging... come and get 'em

The latest donation of trees from the Woodland Trust arrived at the garden in three large boxes labelled 'Live plants – open and plant immediately'.

So the weekend saw a bunch of us in the polytunnel potting up and labelling 400 saplings while the ‘mini-beast from the east’ raged outside. It was freezing, but thick woollies, copious amounts of hot drinks and the community spirit kept us going.

Only a few of the saplings will be planted in the community garden (mainly those we couldn't identify, our ‘mystery trees’). About half are going to the Hilsea Lido area. The rest are for planting around the city.

So if you can find homes for birch, holly, crab apple, hazel, rowan, dogwood, blackthorn and dog rose, all of which will delight the birds and

bees, then come and get them. We also have support canes and protective tubes to help give them a good start and planting now is the best time to get them established.

Pop into our April 7 gardening club, or over Easter, or text us at 07484 197 065 or go to southseagreen.uk.