SOUTHSEA GREEN: Winter life at the community garden

Have your say

This week, a poem from Irene Strange

Upon this bright and chilly morn leaves on the trees are bleak

Clouds overhead as the wind lies still to greet the day.

High above seagulls fly, stretching their wings to meet the sky

While on the ground below, flowers have an autumn glow.

Fruit and vegetables golden and green, luscious berries to taste and glean

Plots of land tended with care, as willing hands work and wear,

And earthworms glide beneath, as snails make trails and as the ground is moved and sift'

We thank the Lord for our earthly gift.

• Are you are good with people? Patient with beginners?

If so, we need you for our free taster skill shops, a friendly introduction to crafts and gardening.

These will be held at Eastney Community Centre and Southsea Green Community Garden in 2018. We need tutors in various subjects such as gardening, knitting and cooking.

If you're interested contact peta.sampson@gmail.com or via southseagreen.uk​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.