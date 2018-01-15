SOUTHSEA GREEN: With Irene Strange

I love trees and tree-hugging can be reassuring and spiritually uplifting.

Tree awareness may not be top priority on environmentalists' lists but trees matter to us all, especially in our urban landscape. They help with drainage of the land and with our health because they absorb atmospheric pollutants thus purifying the air we breathe as well as providing a habitat for wildlife.

They're good for recreation and tourism and an excellent educational resource, for us to take quiet walks under the trees or a little physical exercise while retaining a tranquil ambience, lessening stress and depression.

At the bottom of our Secret Garden at Canoe Lake stands a beautiful fig tree in need of a hug especially at this time of the year. So follow the path and come and talk to all trees wherever you may be.

Give a tree a thought, a word, a hug and I guarantee, you will relax and give yourself a smile.

More information on Southsea Green at southseagreen.uk.

Irene Strange is a Designated Tree Warden.