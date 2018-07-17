SOUTHSEA GREEN with Sue Stokes

Thought for the day was the importance of openness and humility for good leadership, observing testaments of respect paid to politicians with integrity, who had died.

We have a little white rambling Peace rose, which we planted in the rose garden a few years ago with a simple stone dedicated to MP Jo Cox. It remembers her unswerving belief in humanity and the strength of community. ‘Stronger together’, she said.

This principle of togetherness lies beneath and beyond our community garden too at Canoe Lake. Beneath, because we have always believed, that people come through the garden gate with respect and a love for gardening and the community. Beyond, because sometimes that simple sign of community is lost, when we don’t understand each other, or if we disagree.

As is true in life, our road from the prom to the community garden, is long and winding. Like wild flowers blowing in the wind, we bend, and we break, and we grow. southseagreen.uk