Southsea Green with Sue Stokes

Thoughts of ‘newness’ as the year turns. My daughter says: ‘Gardens are like families.They need be planted together so they can lean on each other and be able to grow.’

So, wise one, what else do you know? What of our climate dilemma? Solutions for untangling ourselves from the EU? Wonder how our 16-year-old future selves might re-organise the whole thing? We might be surprised at their cleverness.

We share the garden with creatures great and small, wildlife, plant-life and bug-life. Wonderful thing is, that what Elle says above, is true for us too. Every step we take up the garden path, each change caused by every move, every seed we sow, helps make things grow. It’s just the way of it – fabulous nature, that awesome thing we don’t understand, yet can’t live without.

May the rain fall softly and the sunshine on you all in 2019.